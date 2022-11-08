'Great Honor or Trap': Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Host Oscars for Third Time

Talking about his hat-trick on the global stage, Kimmel shared in a statement, "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the academy for asking me."

The previous ceremony was hosted by Chris Rock, who drew attention for his comic timing. The evening, however, turned into a disaster after Will Smith slammed the comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.