Jiah Khan's Mother Tells Court, CBI & Police Did Not Collect ‘Legal Evidence’
Jiah was found dead at her home in Mumbai in June 2013.
Jiah Khan's mother told a special court in Mumbai that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and police never collected any "legal evidence" to prove that it was a case of suicide, according to a report by PTI.
The accused, Sooraj Pancholi, was in a relationship with Jiah at the time and was booked for abetment of suicide. The Jiah Khan case was looked into by Mumbai Police, as well as the CBI. The accused is currently out on bail.
Her mother has also alleged that her daughter was murdered, as per the report.
As per the report, on Thursday, Rabia Khan, continued recording her testimony. She revealed the circumstances in which she found her daughter.
Moroever, she also said that she called actor Anju Mahendroo to inform her that Jiah was found dead. The actor arrived at the spot with Moin Baig in 10 minutes.
As per the report, Rabia said that the police also arrived at Jiah’s home. She also went on to add that after an officer inspected the scene, he immediately said there seems to be a foul play.
Rabia also said in court, "Both the agencies (police and CBI) never collected any legal evidence to prove it was a case of suicide. I believe it is a murder and the accused is responsible for killing my daughter."
Rabia Khan said, according to the same report, that Aditya Pancholi, father of Suraj Pancholi, said that his son had "ruined his own life."
Jiah Khan was best known for her film Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan.
