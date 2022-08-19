Jiah Khan's Mother Tells Court, CBI & Police Did Not Collect ‘Legal Evidence’

As per the report, on Thursday, Rabia Khan, continued recording her testimony. She revealed the circumstances in which she found her daughter.

Moroever, she also said that she called actor Anju Mahendroo to inform her that Jiah was found dead. The actor arrived at the spot with Moin Baig in 10 minutes.

As per the report, Rabia said that the police also arrived at Jiah’s home. She also went on to add that after an officer inspected the scene, he immediately said there seems to be a foul play.

Rabia also said in court, "Both the agencies (police and CBI) never collected any legal evidence to prove it was a case of suicide. I believe it is a murder and the accused is responsible for killing my daughter."

Rabia Khan said, according to the same report, that Aditya Pancholi, father of Suraj Pancholi, said that his son had "ruined his own life."

Jiah Khan was best known for her film Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan.

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)