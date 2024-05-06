ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'It Just Makes Me Sad': Karan Johar Criticises Comic For Mimicking Him

Karan Johar expresses disappointment over comedian's impersonation

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his disappointment on Instagram after a comedian mimicked him on a TV show, calling it "poor taste." He stated he didn't expect such behaviour from industry peers, though it might be anticipated from trolls.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

“I was sitting and watching television with my mom…and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel… a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste…I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in…this doesn’t even anger me it just makes me sad!” Karan wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Karan Johar expresses disappointment over comedian's impersonation

Film producer Ekta Kapoor shared his statement and also shared a similar experience. “Happened so many times! Ugly humour sometimes on shows. And even at award functions. And then they expect you to attend! Karan please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours,” Ekta wrote. Karan reposted the story and replied, “Love you Ektu.”

Karan Johar expresses disappointment over comedian's impersonation

Karan Johar was last seen directing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. He has produced the upcoming film called Kill and is also producing Jigra, which stars Alia Bhatt.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Karan Johar 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News