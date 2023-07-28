Israeli Embassy Criticises Varun & Janhvi's ‘Bawaal’ for Trivialising Holocaust

In the tweet the Israeli Embassy wrote, "The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'."

They continued, "There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it.

"Our embassy is constantly working to propagate educational materials on this crucial subject, and we are open to engaging in conversations with all individuals to foster a better understanding of the universal lessons derived from the Holocaust," they added.

