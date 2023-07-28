Israeli Embassy Criticises Varun & Janhvi's ‘Bawaal’ for Trivialising Holocaust

The Israeli embassy on Friday, 28 July issued a statement stating that it is disturbed by the “trivialisation of the significance of the Holocaust in the movie Bawaal”. The Nitesh Tiwari film starring Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor drew flak for its paralleling of the lead pair's romance with the horrors of World War II.
In the tweet the Israeli Embassy wrote, "The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'."
They continued, "There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be fully aware of the horrors of the Holocaust to educate themselves about it.
"Our embassy is constantly working to propagate educational materials on this crucial subject, and we are open to engaging in conversations with all individuals to foster a better understanding of the universal lessons derived from the Holocaust," they added.
Earlier, the Simon Wiesenthal Centre (SWC), a Jewish human rights NGO dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Nazi Holocaust, had written an open letter to Prime Video, seeking the film's removal from the streaming platform.
The film has also come under fire on social media as well for it's alleged insensitive and far-fetched narrative.
