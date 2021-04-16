Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Pens Poem For Son Babil

In the poem, written in Hindi, Sutapa Sikdar writes that Babil cries openly instead of hiding his tears because he is very strong. She also shares that Babil tells her she was there for the family her whole life, and now it's time for her to live life fully.

In one stanza, Sutapa also writes that often Babil cries the whole night remembering his father, but he does not lie about his swollen eyes in the morning. He tells his mom that he cried all night. Sutapa says that it takes immense courage to show one's emotions.

Babil takes to social media quite often to share memories of Irrfan Khan. Some time back he shared a few photos from Irrfan's notebook as he is getting ready for his film debut. Babil is all set to star in Netflix's Qala, opposite Tripti Dimri.