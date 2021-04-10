Irrfan Khan's Son Accepts Honour on His Behalf, Gets Emotional

Irrfan Khan was honoured posthumously at the Filmfare Awards. His son, Babil Khan was there to accept it on his behalf. In the video, it is seen how Babil starts getting emotional when Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are presenting the award.

In a short Hindi poem, Ayushmann is heard saying that artists have an existence that transcends time and they are remembered even after they are no more, and that no one can attain the level of love and respect that Irrfan has. Rajkummar Rao added, "I have learned a lot from you, Irrfan sir. And we will continue to learn from you, not just me, but also future generations."

While accepting the honour, Babil said, "I didn't prepare a speech, but I am so grateful to you for accepting me with open arms. You all gave me so much warmth and so much love, and all I want to say is that you and I will make this journey together".