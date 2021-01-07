Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares Family Video on Late Actor's B'day

Babil Khan marked his father Irrfan Khan's 54th birth anniversary with a heart-rending Instagram post. He shared a video of the late actor, his wife Sutapa and his younger brother Ayan recording a message for Babil telling him that they miss him. While Sutapa mistakes the recording for a video chat, Irrfan urges a shy Ayan, who tries to dodge the camera, to tell his brother he misses him. Irrfan Khan passed away in April last year after battling cancer.