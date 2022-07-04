'I'm Embarrassed': Marta Kauffman on Lack of Diversity in 'Friends'

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said, "Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It's painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I'm embarrassed that I didn't know better 25 years ago."

"It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle with my having bought into systemic racism in ways I was never aware of. That was really the moment that I began to examine the ways I had participated. I knew then I needed to course-correct," she added.