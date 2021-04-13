Here's What We Know About the Much-Awaited 'Friends' Reunion

Speaking to Graham Norton, David (who played Ross Geller on the show), hinted at a special reading in the reunion episode. "I'll be myself. I'll be David. There's nothing scripted, we're not in character. We're all ourselves, real people. However, there is one section... I don't want to give anything away... but we all read something."

According to a TMZ report, a source revealed that the episode was shot in front of a live audience which consisted mostly of union extras who had been COVID screened and hired for the gig. The publication also reported that some scenes were shot near the iconic fountain from the opening sequence, featuring the song I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.