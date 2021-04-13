Here's What We Know About the Much-Awaited 'Friends' Reunion
The original cast will reunite for show and some original props will feature
The second part of the two-part finale for the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, titled The Last One, Part 2, aired in May 2004. Now, close to 17 years down the line, fans of the show have something to look forward to. After years of rumours and speculation, HBOMax finally confirmed a F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion with a social media post captioned, "That’s a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to @hbomax. #friendsreunion."
It was one of the biggest sitcoms of the 1990s and still continues to maintain a loyal fan-base along side a rising group of critics. The original show can be credited for timeless references and memes. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The same cast will reportedly be returning for the reunion.
Speaking to Graham Norton, David (who played Ross Geller on the show), hinted at a special reading in the reunion episode. "I'll be myself. I'll be David. There's nothing scripted, we're not in character. We're all ourselves, real people. However, there is one section... I don't want to give anything away... but we all read something."
According to a TMZ report, a source revealed that the episode was shot in front of a live audience which consisted mostly of union extras who had been COVID screened and hired for the gig. The publication also reported that some scenes were shot near the iconic fountain from the opening sequence, featuring the song I'll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.
Pictures of the sets were also shared (and leaked) online. The original set designer Greg Grande posted pictures of the sets he was recreating and wrote, "Wait for it !!! Excited to be part this project and see my work come back to life. onemoretime #friendsreunion." On brand for his character Chandler Bing, Matthew posted a, since deleted, picture in a makeup chair with the caption, "Seconds before eating a makeup brush."
A Matthew Perry fan account posted pictures from the shoot which featured the sofa near the fountain and a goodies bag with the 'Central Perk' logo which was the cafe the 'friends' regularly hung out at, and where Rachel worked before entering the fashion industry.
The cast confirmed the reunion with the same picture captioned, "It's happening..."
Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max confirmed in a statement. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends—and audiences—gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”
