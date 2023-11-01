ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'I Was Told Actresses Do Female-Led Films At The End of Their Careers': Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai for MAMI, for which she is the chairperson.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'I Was Told Actresses Do Female-Led Films At The End of Their Careers': Priyanka
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for the JIO MAMI film festival since she is the chairperson. Priyanka was part of a conversation with Bhumi Pednekar, wherein she spoke about Fashion and the women-centric films she has been a part of.

Recalling her decision to be a part of Fashion Priyanka said, "At that time, I was told that actresses do female-oriented films only at the end of their career to win National Awards. I was asked why I was doing one now, when I was having a moment. There weren’t many women-led films being made at that time.” Priyanka added that since Fashion it was her conscious choice to star in films where the women characters were well fleshed out.

Also Read

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Opens Jio MAMI Film Festival With a Speech

Watch: Priyanka Chopra Opens Jio MAMI Film Festival With a Speech
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The actor further said, "When a female-led film doesn’t do well, I feel a collective failure on behalf of all women. I feel like I’ve taken them a few steps back… because there are so few of us who get the opportunity to do this. When a movie works, it works because it has something to say. And if it doesn’t work, it didn’t say what it need to say. So (I) take away the power of making it personal and just move on to the next thing."

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×