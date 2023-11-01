'I Was Told Actresses Do Female-Led Films At The End of Their Careers': Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for the JIO MAMI film festival since she is the chairperson. Priyanka was part of a conversation with Bhumi Pednekar, wherein she spoke about Fashion and the women-centric films she has been a part of.
Recalling her decision to be a part of Fashion Priyanka said, "At that time, I was told that actresses do female-oriented films only at the end of their career to win National Awards. I was asked why I was doing one now, when I was having a moment. There weren’t many women-led films being made at that time.” Priyanka added that since Fashion it was her conscious choice to star in films where the women characters were well fleshed out.
The actor further said, "When a female-led film doesn’t do well, I feel a collective failure on behalf of all women. I feel like I’ve taken them a few steps back… because there are so few of us who get the opportunity to do this. When a movie works, it works because it has something to say. And if it doesn’t work, it didn’t say what it need to say. So (I) take away the power of making it personal and just move on to the next thing."
