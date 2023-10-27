MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza Arrive

The Jio MAMI Film Festival kicked off in Mumbai on Friday, 27 October. The opening event was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), with many celebrities in attendance.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also the chairperson for the event, arrived in a stunning white dress. Prominent Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi, and Babil Khan, among others, also graced the red carpet at the event.