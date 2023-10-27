ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza Arrive

The Jio MAMI Film Festival kicked off in Mumbai on Friday, 27 October.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Photos
1 min read
MAMI Film Festival 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza Arrive
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Jio MAMI Film Festival kicked off in Mumbai on Friday, 27 October. The opening event was held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), with many celebrities in attendance.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is also the chairperson for the event, arrived in a stunning white dress. Prominent Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shabana Azmi, and Babil Khan, among others, also graced the red carpet at the event.

Also Read

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Arrives at Mumbai Airport for MAMI Gala

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×