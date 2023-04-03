'I Cannot Work With People I Don't Like': Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra will be soon seen in the spy series Citadel co-starring Richard Madden.
Priyanka Chopra who is gearing up to promote her show Citadel recently spoke about what is a non-negotiable for her when she works on films. During a recent press event, she spoke about the same and got candid about her struggles in Bollywood and more.
Priyanka said, “I think for me what would be non-negotiable now – it’s actually really true. I can’t work with people I don’t like anymore. It’s really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, look up to, like the people I am surrounded with. I have been doing this for a very long time. I want to be excited about going to work, I want to be inspired about going to work, and that has become non-negotiable for me."
Adding further she said, “So when I meet the people I am going to work with, I take notes, in my little. But that truly is something that, as I have evolved, has become truly important to me.”
On the other hand, the first season of Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April. The action-packed series also stars Richard Madden in the lead. Moreover, it is created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.
