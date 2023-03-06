Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Is Fierce As Deadly Spy In Action-Packed Series
Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' will premiere on 28 April.
The trailer for Priyanka Chopra's new seires Citadel dropped on 6 March. The action-packed series also stars Richard Madden in the lead. Moreover, it is created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers fame.
At the premise of the trailer, Priyanka and Richard's characters try to recall their past. They seem to have had memory loss. However, through the narrative, we find out that both are spies and they are "loyal to no nation." And as the two main leads piece together their memory we find out that they may have been romantically involved.
Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the show stars Chopra and Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The first season of Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April with the first two episodes.
On the other hand, there is an Italian series, starring Matilda De Angelis, which has finished production for its first season. And also an Indian series, which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu which is currently in production.
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Richard Madden Citadel
