Hrithik, Alia Among Others Invited as Members to The Academy

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt are among the 819 people the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited to join as members in 2020.

Others from India who have also been invited are designer Neeta Lulla, casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Tess Joseph, costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal and film score composer Nainita Desai.

The 2020 list also includes Ana De Armas, Brian Tyree Henry, Florence Pugh, Lakeith Stanfield, Beanie Feldstein, Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam and Constance Wu. Directors like Lulu Wang, Ari Aster, Terence Davies, and Matthew Vaughn are also on the list.