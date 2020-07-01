Hrithik, Alia Among Others Invited as Members to The Academy
The members will also be granted Oscar voting privileges.
Actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt are among the 819 people the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited to join as members in 2020.
Others from India who have also been invited are designer Neeta Lulla, casting directors Nandini Shrikent and Tess Joseph, costume designer Neeta Lulla, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain and Amit Madheshiya, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal and film score composer Nainita Desai.
The 2020 list also includes Ana De Armas, Brian Tyree Henry, Florence Pugh, Lakeith Stanfield, Beanie Feldstein, Jang Hye-Jin, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Park So-Dam and Constance Wu. Directors like Lulu Wang, Ari Aster, Terence Davies, and Matthew Vaughn are also on the list.
In an attempt to diversify its ranks, the Academy, said in its statement, “The 2020 class is 45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries. There are 75 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.”
The members, if accept the invitation, will also be given Oscar voting privileges, according to the official website. “The membership status of all Artists’ Representatives (agents) will change from Associates to Members-at-Large. As Members-at-Large, agents will now have Oscars voting privileges,” it read.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.