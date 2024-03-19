ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Home Away From Home': Priyanka Posts Dubai Vacation Pics With Malti & Nick

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photos with Malti and Nick Jonas.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Global star Priyanka Chopra arrived in India recently with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick Jonas, travelled to India to spend time with the mother-daughter duo as well. But, before travelling to India, the couple had spent their time in Dubai, hanging out with friends.

  • 01/03

    Global star Priyanka Chopra arrived in India recently with her daughter.

    (Photos: X/ @priyankachopra)

  • 02/03

    Nick Jonas was also present. 

    (Photos: X/ @priyankachopra)

  • 03/03

    Nick and Priyanka went on holiday in Dubai.  

    (Photos: X/ @priyankachopra)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News