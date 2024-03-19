'Home Away From Home': Priyanka Posts Dubai Vacation Pics With Malti & Nick

Global star Priyanka Chopra arrived in India recently with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick Jonas, travelled to India to spend time with the mother-daughter duo as well. But, before travelling to India, the couple had spent their time in Dubai, hanging out with friends.
- 01/03
Global star Priyanka Chopra arrived in India recently with her daughter.
(Photos: X/ @priyankachopra)
- 02/03
Nick Jonas was also present.
(Photos: X/ @priyankachopra)
- 03/03
Nick and Priyanka went on holiday in Dubai.
(Photos: X/ @priyankachopra)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0