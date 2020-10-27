Here's Why Amitabh Bachchan Schools a 'KBC 12' Contestant

In a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, host Amitabh Bachchan was in for a surprise. One of the contestants, Koshlendra Singh Tomar, spoke about a bizarre thing he wanted to do if he won a handsome amount.

During the course of the game, Amitabh Bachchan asked the secretary of gram panchayat in his village in Madhya Pradesh what he would do with the winning amount. To which Tomar said he would get a plastic surgery done on his wife’s face.