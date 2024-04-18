'Heart Of Stone' Director Praises Alia Bhatt For Featuring In The Time 100 List

Alia Bhatt has achieved a new milestone, becoming the sole Bollywood actor on Time's 100 Most Influential List. Her director for Heart Of Stone, Tom Harper, has showered her with praise for this accomplishment.
Tom said, “She is not only one of the world’s leading actors, admired for her work in the Indian film industry for over a decade—she is also a businesswoman and a philanthropist who leads with integrity,” the director wrote for Alia.
He also said, “Alia’s superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor she is luminous, and as a person she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star.”
In a post he later wrote on X, "Always a pleasure to say nice things about the phenomenal."
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
