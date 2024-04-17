Alia Bhatt Makes It To TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 List

"There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favorite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it. Despite her fame, on set she is self-effacing and funny," Harper further wrote about the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor.

Talking about Bhatt's 'superpower', he added, "Alia’s superpower is her ability to mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity. As an actor she is luminous, and as a person she brings the grounded assurance and creativity that make a truly international star.”

On the work front, Bhatt appeared in Darlings and Brahmastra, both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films of 2023. Last year, she won the award for Best Actress in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess.

Bhatt is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina. The actor has two other film sin the pipeline including Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.