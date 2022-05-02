'He is Fit & Fine Now': Mimoh on His Dad Mithun Chakraborty Being Hospitalised

A photo of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has surfaced on the internet. In it, he is seen resting on the hospital bed. The said photo had fans concerned about his well-being. Many were also doubtful about the authenticity of the picture.

The photo was posted on Twitter by Dr Anupam Hazra, National Secretary- BJP. He captioned the photo with a, “Get well soon Mithun Da” and also went on to write that he hopes he has a speedy recovery.