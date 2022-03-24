ADVERTISEMENT

'The Kashmir Files' Crosses Rs 200 Cr; Highest-Grossing Hindi Release Post COVID

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A poster of Vivek Agnihotri's <em>The Kashmir Files</em>.</p></div>
The Kashmir Files has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The Wednesday box office collection of the film was around Rs 10 crore. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial has beaten the collection of the earlier post-pandemic blockbuster, Sooryavanshi. It's now the most successful Hindi film to have released since the pandemic.

The Kashmir Files follows the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar among others.

