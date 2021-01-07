HC Reserves Order on Plea by Sushant's Sisters to Quash Rhea's FIR
The court also asked all the parties involved to file their written submissions within a week.
The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on an application filed by late Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters seeking quashing of an FIR registered by Rhea Chakraborty, alleging their involvement in the actor's death, as per a report by ANI. “From his face, one can make out that he was sober and innocent,” the court observed, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.
On 7 September last year, Rhea Chakraborty filed an FIR against Sushant's sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh for forgery and giving medication to the late actor that was wrongly prescribed.
"The complaint was registered for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting Sushant Singh Rajput as an Out-Patient Department (OPD) person when he was in Mumbai on 8 June 2020. The drugs prescribed are listed in the Schedule of NDPS Act as psychotropic substances. The Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act", Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said.
In her complaint, Rhea had sought an investigation as to how Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others provided Sushant with a 'bogus and unlawful prescription'. The FIR was registered by Bandra police and was transferred to CBI.
On the other hand, Priyanka and Meetu had filed a petition to quash the FIR registered by Rhea.
