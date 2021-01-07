HC Reserves Order on Plea by Sushant's Sisters to Quash Rhea's FIR

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on an application filed by late Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters seeking quashing of an FIR registered by Rhea Chakraborty, alleging their involvement in the actor's death, as per a report by ANI. “From his face, one can make out that he was sober and innocent,” the court observed, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The court also asked all the parties involved to file their written submissions within a week.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June last year.