Sushant's Sisters Seek Early Hearing of Plea Fearing Arrest by CBI

On 7 September, Rhea Chakraborty filed an FIR against Sushant's sisters for forgery and giving medication to the late actor that was wrongly prescribed.

"The complaint was registered for having sent a bogus medical prescription depicting Sushant Singh Rajput as an Out-Patient Department (OPD) person when he was in Mumbai on 8 June 2020. The drugs prescribed are listed in the Schedule of NDPS Act as psychotropic substances. The Tele Medicine Practice Guidelines 3.7.4 dealing with Prohibited List, prohibits prescribing of any Narcotic or Psychotropic Substance listed in the NDPS Act", Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had said.

In her complaint, Rhea had sought an investigation as to how Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar and others provided Sushant with a 'bogus and unlawful prescription'. The FIR was registered by Bandra police and was transferred to CBI.