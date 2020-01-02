Gerard Butler Sends Wishes for the New Year From the Himalayas
Actor Gerard Butler brought in the new year vacationing with rumoured girlfriend Morgan Brown in the Himalayas. The PS I Love You actor posted a photo of himself with the mountains in the backdrop captioning it, “Let your light shine in to the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas.”
Industrialist Yash Birla also met the star in Rishikesh and posed for a few photos. “Rishikesh is rising , London has not fallen... 300 percent... a day well spent and most memorable in the resonance of the holy Ganges,” he captioned it, referring to Butler’s 2006 film 300.
A few other fans also ran into the actor on his visit. In one video posted on Instagram, Butler recalls the first time he came to India saying, “I came to Varanasi 10 years ago. I was travelling with friends and it was tough because everyone wanted to do something different. We had this plan to go through India and there were a lot of quarrels until I arrived in Varanasi. I felt completely high, meditated on the banks of the Ganges on the Ghats, I did a private puja which was so powerful to me. That night I went to the Ganga aarti and I remember sitting in one of those boats experiencing this and thinking this is the best day I’ve ever had in my life.”
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke also reportedly rang in the new year in Jaipur and was spotted at the airport on her way back to Delhi.