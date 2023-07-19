Gauri Khan Shares a Glimpse of SRK & Her Home Mannat; See Pic

Interior designer Gauri Khan took to social media on Wednesday, 19 July and shared a sneak peek of her and Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home, Mannat. She shared it with a caption that encapsulated how the interiors of one's house can lift one's spirit.
She took to her Instagram to write, "A home is a place we can truly be ourselves… and how it is designed speaks volumes. To know about my thoughts on design, pick up my coffee table book #MyLifeInDesign…"
The ace producer has decorated her and Shah Rukh’s home, Mannat, with a lot of care, and her coffee table book gives us a chance to see her creation.
In the foreword of the book, Shah Rukh went down memory lane and wrote how designing the house by a professional was beyond their means, so SRK encouraged Guari to take up the task, he wrote, "Needless to say, it was beyond our means, but we needed a living space because we were expecting Aryan. So, the choice was made that we would try and buy stuff as and when we had the money. We could not afford a designer so the job was taken over by Gauri."
