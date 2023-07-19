Gauri Khan Shares a Glimpse of SRK & Her Home Mannat; See Pic

The ace producer has decorated her and Shah Rukh’s home, Mannat, with a lot of care, and her coffee table book gives us a chance to see her creation.

In the foreword of the book, Shah Rukh went down memory lane and wrote how designing the house by a professional was beyond their means, so SRK encouraged Guari to take up the task, he wrote, "Needless to say, it was beyond our means, but we needed a living space because we were expecting Aryan. So, the choice was made that we would try and buy stuff as and when we had the money. We could not afford a designer so the job was taken over by Gauri."