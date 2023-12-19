Gauri Khan Receives ED Notice for Endorsing Firm Accused of Embezzlement: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a legal notice to film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan on Tuesday, 19 December in connection with a real estate firm reportedly accused of embezzling Rs 30 crore.

According to media reports, Gauri is a brand ambassador of the Lucknow-based real estate company called Tulsiani Group, which has allegedly duped investors and banks.

Reports suggest that the ED will be taking action to investigate Gauri about her financial dealings. However, there has been no reaction from her side on the concerned matter yet.

(This is a developing story; it will be updated with more details.)