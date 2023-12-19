Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Gauri Khan Receives ED Notice for Endorsing Firm Accused of Embezzlement: Report

The brand has been reportedly accused of duping investors and banks of Rs 30 crore.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Gauri Khan Receives ED Notice for Endorsing Firm Accused of Embezzlement: Report
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent a legal notice to film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan on Tuesday, 19 December in connection with a real estate firm reportedly accused of embezzling Rs 30 crore.

According to media reports, Gauri is a brand ambassador of the Lucknow-based real estate company called Tulsiani Group, which has allegedly duped investors and banks.

Reports suggest that the ED will be taking action to investigate Gauri about her financial dealings. However, there has been no reaction from her side on the concerned matter yet.

(This is a developing story; it will be updated with more details.)

Also Read

In Pics: SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Arrive at Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Premiere

In Pics: SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam Arrive at Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' Premiere

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Gauri Khan   Shah Rukh Khan 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×