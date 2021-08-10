Gauahar Khan Denies Claims of Being Part of an Event With Varun Dhawan

Recently, Gauahar had posted a video responding to 'nosey questions' she has been facing. She answered to, "When will u have a baby ??" with "whenever Allah will ! Duh!!!" On being asked "why don't u live with your in laws?", she replied, "my husband and I chose what suits us !" When asked, "Why are you working all the time since your wedding?", she said, "I've been working last 20 years, will work till I'm 80! Insha Allah."