Ganapath Trailer: Tiger Shroff Is on a Mission To Fight Against Evil In New Film

Ganapath will release on 20 October.

The trailer of Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath was released on Monday, 9 October. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is set in the future and talks about the birth of a hero who will save people from evil.

In the video, Tiger is seen as a heroic figure who is on a mission to fight against evil. The other characters are in support of him as he continues his fight. The film is packed with action sequences.

Talking about the film, producer Jackky Bhagnani has said, "We are thrilled to showcase one of our most ambitious projects. Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. This film has been crafted with immense passion and a unique vision. It ventures into uncharted territory and holds many surprises in store for the audience."

The film is backed by Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production. Ganapath stars Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Directed by Vikas Bahl and it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Vikas Bahl.

Ganapath will release on Dussehra, 20 October.

Topics:  Tiger Shroff 

