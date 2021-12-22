ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Shroff Injures His Eye While Shooting For 'Ganpath: Part 1'

Tiger Shroff posted a photo of his bruised eye on Instagram.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tiger Shroff gets injured while shooting for <em>Ganpath: Part 1</em>.&nbsp;</p></div>
Tiger Shroff, who is currently shooting for Ganpath: Part 1 with Kriti Sanon, injured his eye on the sets of the film. Tiger took to Instagram to post a selfie, showing his injured eye.

"Shit happens #ganapath final countdownnn", he captioned the post.

As per reports, the makers of Ganpath are keen on getting Amitabh Bachchan on board to play the role of Tiger's father. Tiger plays the role of a boxer in the film. Apart from Tiger and Kriti, Ganpath also features Elli AvRam in a key role.

