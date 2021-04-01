FWICE Rescinds Non-Cooperative Ban on Gauahar Khan

The letter also added a warning to the actor that the irrevocable directive would be imposed on her again if she does not abide by the rules of FWICE and the government with regards to the pandemic.

Times of India reported that FWICE secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed, "We met today at 5 pm and decided that Gauahar's punishment can be laxed. But yes, we are giving her a letter that clearly states that she can't repeat this offence again."

FWICE had banned Gauahar Khan from shooting for two months along with imposing the Non Cooperative Directive. The move followed an announcement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that an FIR had been filed against an actor for flouting COVID rules. "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive," the civic body had tweeted. However, no actor was named.