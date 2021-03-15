BMC Files FIR Against Actor for Flouting COVID-19 Rules

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter on Monday, 15 March, to state that an FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor for not following COVID-19 protocols despite testing positive.

Posting a copy of the FIR on Twitter the BMC wrote, “ No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus”