BMC Files FIR Against Actor for Flouting COVID-19 Rules
The BMC shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter saying, ‘The rules apply to all alike’.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter on Monday, 15 March, to state that an FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor for not following COVID-19 protocols despite testing positive.
Posting a copy of the FIR on Twitter the BMC wrote, “ No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus”
According to the PIB’s update on Twitter, there were 1,26,231 active cases in Maharashtra as of 14 March. Cases in Maharashtra have been on the rise, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warning hotels and restaurants to follow COVID restrictions.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.