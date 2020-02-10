Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang Get Married in Grand Ceremony

TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi married her boyfriend Shalabh Dang on Monday, 10 February. Photographs from their grand wedding have surfaced online, and fans can’t have enough of the stunning bride and groom.

In one of the photos, Kamya is seen donning a bright red lehenga with heavy jewellery, with Shalabh by her side. Another one has Kamya decking out for the big day.