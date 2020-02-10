Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang Get Married in Grand Ceremony
TV actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi married her boyfriend Shalabh Dang on Monday, 10 February. Photographs from their grand wedding have surfaced online, and fans can’t have enough of the stunning bride and groom.
In one of the photos, Kamya is seen donning a bright red lehenga with heavy jewellery, with Shalabh by her side. Another one has Kamya decking out for the big day.
A video is also doing the rounds on the Internet, wherein the couple is seen exchanging garlands.
Recently, the duo got engaged in a traditional ring ceremony which took place at a gurudwara where she was accompanied by close family members.
Kamya shared pictures of the engagement on Instagram and said, ““#shubhmangalkasha #sagai @theglamweddingofficial @shalabhdang.” In the video one can see that she is also accompanied by her 10-year-old daughter. Kamya and Shalabh are seen exchanging rings at the Gurudwara.
