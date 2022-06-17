Complaint Filed Against Sai Pallavi Over Her Remarks on Kashmiri Pandit Exodus

A police complaint was filed against South actor Sai Pallavi, over her controversial remarks on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and cow vigilantism. The complaint was filed at the Sultan Bazar police station in Hyderabad, on Thursday, 16 June, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The actor got into a controversy with her remarks that she made in an interview with a YouTube channel called 'Greatandhra,' during the promotions of her upcoming film, Virata Parvam.