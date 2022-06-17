Complaint Filed Against Sai Pallavi Over Her Remarks on Kashmiri Pandit Exodus
Pallavi will soon be seen in her upcoming film 'Virata Parvam.'
A police complaint was filed against South actor Sai Pallavi, over her controversial remarks on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and cow vigilantism. The complaint was filed at the Sultan Bazar police station in Hyderabad, on Thursday, 16 June, according to a report by The Indian Express.
The actor got into a controversy with her remarks that she made in an interview with a YouTube channel called 'Greatandhra,' during the promotions of her upcoming film, Virata Parvam.
In the 42-minute interview, which was conducted in Telugu, Pallavi drew comparisons between the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s and vigilantism in the guise of cow protection. The 30-year-old actor also commented on filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, and said,
"I was raised in a neutral environment. I'm familiar with the terms 'left-wing' and 'right-wing.' But I cannot state who is correct and who is incorrect. The Kashmir Files, portrayed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed. No one should be hurt in the name of religion. If you consider the conflict to be a religious one, I heard during COVID-19 that a Muslim driver was lynched by cow vigilantees reciting 'Jai Shree Ram' for transporting a cow. So, what's the distinction between what happened back then, and what's going on now?"Sai Pallavi
According to a report by The Hindu, Palle Padmaja, who is the police inspector of Sultan Bazar, said that a 27-second video clip was submitted by the complainants. However, in order to put the comments in perspective, a longer video clip is required. "We have received a petition objecting to what she has said. We will take a legal opinion. So far no case has been booked," the inspector added.
Pallavi, will soon be seen in her upcoming film Virata Parvam, which is expected to release on 17 June. The film also stars several prominent actors like Rahul Ramakrishna, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, and Nivetha Pethuraj among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.