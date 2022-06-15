Sai Pallavi Controversy: Compares Kashmiri Pandit Exodus to Cow Vigilantism

Actor Sai Pallavi is currently busy with her promotions for Virata Parvam, her upcoming Telugu film, co-starring Rana Daggubati. And, being in the headlines, is nothing new for the South Indian star as she rose to fame as 'Malar teacher' from her epic Malayalam flick Premam and with Dhanush in ‘Rowdy baby’ from Maari 2.

However, she is trending all over the internet again, for sparking controversy with her statement on religious conflicts in India.