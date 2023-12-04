Join Us On:

'Feels Like I'm Dreaming': Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Over Animal's Success

Animal has already entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol in key roles, has been performing very well at the box office. Bobby's portrayal as the ruthless antagonist is getting a lot of praises, and that has made the actor emotional.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Bobby was seen crying after coming out of the film's sreening in  Mumbai.

He greeted the paparazzi and said, "Thank you guys. Thank you so much. God has been really kind. I am getting so much love for this film. I feel like I am dreaming”.

Animal has entered the Rs 100 crore club within two days of its release.

