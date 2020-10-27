My Mom’s Muslim, Dad Hindu & I am an Atheist: Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is a slice-of-life story of a young man Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh) trying to find a life partner. As luck would have it, Suraj's plans are interrupted by Mangal (Manoj Bajpayee), and the two find themselves caught in a chase.

Talking to The Quint about working with Manoj Bajpayee, Shaikh said she constantly found herself asking Bajpayee questions about his acting process. "He has years of experience behind him and he can play all roles so convincingly, whether it's an old character or young."

Fatima also said she expected better roles to pour in after the success of Dangal. "Work did pour in after Dangal but not the kind of roles or films I wanted to do. It's a hard choice to make. I have a set of values I am not willing to compromise and it's a constant dialogue I have with myself".