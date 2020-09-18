Fashion Designer Sharbari Datta Found Dead At Kolkata Residence

Veteran fashion designer Sharbari Datta was found dead inside a washroom at her residence in Kolkata on Thursday (17 September) night, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The police have reportedly said that they haven't found any foul play in the preliminary investigation. Datta's body, however, has been sent for autopsy.

Sharbari Datta's son Amalin told the publication that he last saw his mother on Wednesday. "I last saw my mother on Wednesday. I didn't meet her all of Thursday, but that is nothing unusual because given our busy schedules we don't get to meet everyday".