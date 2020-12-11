'Fan' Actor Shikha Malhotra Suffers Paralysis After Stroke
This incident took place a month after Malhotra recovered from COVID-19.
Actor Shikha Malhotra has been hospitalised after suffering a major stroke, as per a report by IANS. The right side of the actor's body has reportedly been badly affected and she is admitted to Juhu's Cooper Hospital.
The report also states that this incident took place a month after Malhotra recovered from COVID-19.
Talking about her health, Shikha Malhotra's PR manager Ashwani Shukla told IANS, "She got a major stroke. The ride side of her body has been badly affected. She is currently undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital".
Shikha, who also holds a nursing degree, had volunteered to take care of COVID patients ever since the lockdown was imposed. She herself contracted the virus in October this year.
Shikha, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, kept updating about her health on Instagram.
Apart from Fan, Shikha Malhotra has been a part of films such as Kaanchli Life in a Slough and Running Shaadi among others.
(With inputs from IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.