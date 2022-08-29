Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Alleges Bias After Nora Fatehi Made Witness
In its chargesheet, the ED named Jacqueline an accused in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.
In a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA, Jacqueline Fernandez stated that it's surprising that, like her, some other celebrities (namely Nora Fatehi) were also conned by Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the ₹ 200 crore extortion case, as per a report by ANI.
The report adds that Jacqueline also stated Nora and other celebrities who allegedly received gifts from the main accused Sukesh have been made witnesses, whereas she has been named an accused.
She further stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached vide the impugned order, have no nexus with a crime and neither the FDs are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime, reported ANI. The deposits are from the actor's "own legitimate of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world", the petition reads.
Jacquline reportedly stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons till date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of the modus operandi adopted by the main accused Chandrasekhar. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against her under the scheme of PMLA or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution," the plea adds.
Jacqueline in her plea added that in the present case, at the best, the allegation against her is that she is the "Recipient of the Gifts" and the statement relied upon the authority itself clearly show that she was coerced, conned and forced into receiving the said Gift. People other than her who received such gifts are made witnesses in the case.
Jacqueline has moved Appellant Authority challenging Adjudicating Authority order confirming provisional attachment of certain movable properties of her. For this attachment, the brief reason given by the Adjudicating Authority is that "being a foreign national, there is every likelihood that she may leave the country and POC may not be available for confiscation at the time of completion of the trial.
In its recent supplementary chargesheet filed in the extortion case again Chandrasekhar, the ED had mentioned Jacqueline's name as an accused.
(With inputs by ANI)
