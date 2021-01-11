Don't Click on Unverified Links: Esha on Her Insta Being Hacked

Later in the day, Esha's account was revived, and she thanked her fans and the Instagram support for coming to her rescue.

“My Instagram Account is back! Hi everyone Just wanted to update you all that my Instagram account has been restored. I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram especially Sudhanshu who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions. Please be vigilant about anyone hacking your account specifically don’t click on any links without verification ever ! Apologies for the inconvenience caused . Thank you to my followers for standing by me”, the actor wrote.