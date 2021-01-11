Don't Click on Unverified Links: Esha on Her Insta Being Hacked
After her Instagram was hacked, Esha tweeted asking fans not to revert to messages sent from it.
On Sunday (10 January), actor Esha Deol tweeted about her Instagram account being hacked and asked her followers not to revert to any messages sent through it. She also shared a screenshot of a “copyright violation” message that she received from her own Instagram profile after which its security was breached. Her display name was also changed to “Instagram Support”.
Esha's tweet read, “This morning my official Instagram account “imeshadeol” got hacked, so please don’t reply to any message if you received any from my Instagram account. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
Later in the day, Esha's account was revived, and she thanked her fans and the Instagram support for coming to her rescue.
“My Instagram Account is back! Hi everyone Just wanted to update you all that my Instagram account has been restored. I take this opportunity to thank the support team at Instagram especially Sudhanshu who was extremely prompt and quick to take necessary actions. Please be vigilant about anyone hacking your account specifically don’t click on any links without verification ever ! Apologies for the inconvenience caused . Thank you to my followers for standing by me”, the actor wrote.
Recently the Instagram accounts of celebrities such as Asha Bhosle, Urmila Matondkar, Sussanne Khan, Vikrant Massey and Farah Khan were hacked.
