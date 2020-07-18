Ellen's Show Called Out for Toxic Culture, Producers Respond

In a statement to USA Today on Friday, 17 July, executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner said that they were "heartbroken" hearing about claims and the struggles employees had to face. "Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us", the statement read.

The statement also said that the makers are taking the allegations very seriously.

Ellen DeGeneres has declined to comment on the issue.

(Inputs: msn.com)