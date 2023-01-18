'Eken Babu' Writer Sujan Dasgupta Found Dead at His Flat; Police Initiates Probe

As per media reports, the Survey Park Police of Kolkata has initiated a probe in the case, and Dasgupta's body has been sent for a postmortem.

In addition, Dasgupta used to live in the United States. He was reportedly visiting Kolkata to attend the premiere of his Hoichoi film, Eken Babu Ebar Kolkatay. He was last seen at a press conference with the film's actor Anirban and director Joydeep Mukherjee.

Upon hearing the news, Anirban shared in a statement to the media, "I honestly don’t know what to say about this, I’m at a loss of words. Sujan Dasgupta is someone I owe a lot to. I am Eken Babu to a lot of people first and Anirban Chakrabarti second, and to think that the man behind that very character is no more just breaks my heart.

"Sujan Da, was someone who was extremely talented and witty, he used to often quip saying that he had imagined Eken Babu to look different on screen, but ever since I played the character, that’s how he visualises Eken Babu now. This statement shall always live on in my heart, as shall Sujan Da. I’ll deeply miss him," he added.