'Eken Babu' Writer Sujan Dasgupta Found Dead at His Flat; Police Initiates Probe
Sujan Dasgupta was found dead at his South Kolkata apartment on Wednesday, 18 January.
Sujan Dasgupta, the writer of the popular Bengali detective series Eken Babu, was found dead at his South Kolkata apartment by his staff on Wednesday morning, 18 January, according to reports. The 80-year-old author was reportedly alone at his residence on 17 January, as his wife went to Shantiniketan.
As per media reports, the Survey Park Police of Kolkata has initiated a probe in the case, and Dasgupta's body has been sent for a postmortem.
In addition, Dasgupta used to live in the United States. He was reportedly visiting Kolkata to attend the premiere of his Hoichoi film, Eken Babu Ebar Kolkatay. He was last seen at a press conference with the film's actor Anirban and director Joydeep Mukherjee.
Upon hearing the news, Anirban shared in a statement to the media, "I honestly don’t know what to say about this, I’m at a loss of words. Sujan Dasgupta is someone I owe a lot to. I am Eken Babu to a lot of people first and Anirban Chakrabarti second, and to think that the man behind that very character is no more just breaks my heart.
"Sujan Da, was someone who was extremely talented and witty, he used to often quip saying that he had imagined Eken Babu to look different on screen, but ever since I played the character, that’s how he visualises Eken Babu now. This statement shall always live on in my heart, as shall Sujan Da. I’ll deeply miss him," he added.
Besides Eken Babu, Dasgupta had authored several Bengali books including Dhandhapurir Golokdhandha, Satyimithyer Golokdhandha, and Dhadhapuri, among many others.
