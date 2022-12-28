Who Was 'Fitoor' & 'Baar Baar Dekho' Actor Tunisha Sharma?

Actor Tunisha Sharma died allegedly by suicide on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The actor, who was known for her role as Rajkumari Ahankara in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, had made her TV debut in 2015 with Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap.

Born in January 2002, Tunisha lost her father at a young age and had told Bombay Times in 2021 that she was ‘emotionally broken’ after she also lost her cousin and her grandmother.

The actor would often post trending reels and dance videos, and had over a million followers on Instagram.

Tunisha played the younger version of Katrina Kaif’s characters in both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho with the former being her Bollywood debut. She was last seen as the lead in Ali Baba alongside actor Sheezan Khan.

After her demise, Tunisha’s mother Vanita filed a case against her alleged boyfriend Sheezan and a case of abetment of suicide was registered against him.

Sheezan’s sisters, actors Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz, shared statements saying that they have complete faith in India’s judiciary.

Watch the video for more.

Video Producer: Pratikshya Mishra

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty