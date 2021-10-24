Money Laundering Case: Sukesh Chandrasekhar Claims He Gifted Nora Fatehi a Car

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Nora Fatehi to record her statement on 14 October. The agency claimed that’s when they found out about the gift. Nora’s representative said in a statement that Nora Fatehi is a victim in the case.

The statement said, “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation.”

The representative had added, “She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation."

"We would like to request our fellow friends in the media to refrain from slandering her name and making any statements before any official information is released," the statement concluded.

The ED has also recorded actor Jacqueline Fernandez’s statement in the case.