‘Don’t Want Alia to Sacrifice Her Dreams After Having the Baby’: Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor speaks about sharing responsibilities as a parent with Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child soon. In an interview with The Indian Express, Ranbir said that he would never want Alia to 'sacrifice' her dreams after having the baby. He added that he wants to be a more hands-on parent.
"For a while, Alia and I have been discussing about sharing our responsibilities. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were very busy with work, so we were largely brought up by our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children. I want them to be close to me also".
He added,
"Alia is a very busy star in the film industry, and I wouldn't want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life".
Ranbir also told the publication that he and Alia did some mock interviews amongst themselves because they knew Ranbir would be asked about fatherhood while promoting Shamshera. "I knew I would be asked about our child as I promote Shamshera, so I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She used to ask me, 'Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho?’ (Ranbir, you are going to be a father. How do you feel about it?). The truth is, I can't really describe what I am feeling. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful", the actor said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.