‘Grateful, Excited, Nervous, Terrified’: Ranbir Kapoor on Becoming a Father Soon

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had announced their pregnancy on social media in June but several people had theorised that it was a promotional stunt for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Talking about the same, Ranbir told a media outlet that the couple’s personal life has nothing to do with their work life.

Ranbir told Hindustan Times, “Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world, because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it.”