Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan & Others Share Pictures & Wishes
Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali in California while Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Jeh.
Like every year, several celebrities celebrated Diwali with their friends from the industry and their family. Some even threw Diwali parties including Manish Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor. While Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, and Sara Ali Khan among others graced Manish’s party, Ekta’s party hosted the likes of Salman Khan, Hina Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Sakshi Tanwar.
Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Malaika Arora Khan posted Diwali pictures and wishes on social media.
Priyanka, who is currently in California shared pictures of her outfit on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Diwali eve... love, light and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love." She can be seen in a Arpita Mehta floral print skirt and blouse.
Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aaradhya from their Diwali festivities.
He wished everyone an auspicious Diwali and wrote, “To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response.”
The actor also took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of him and Jaya with firecrackers. “Happy Diwali,” Amitabh wished.
Kareena Kapoor shared a click of Saif Ali Khan with their youngest child Jeh, with the caption, “Love and light.”
Malaika Arora Khan posted a video wishing her fans, “Happy Diwali everyone. Love, light, and happiness always.”
Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of herself with husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, mid-prayer. She added a wish, “Happy Diwali. May love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart.”
