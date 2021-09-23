Divya Agarwal Says She Would Be ‘Calmer’ With Salman Khan if She Was on BB15
Divya Agarwal often got into arguments with Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar.
Divya Agarwal has already established her position as a tough competitor after she became the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. During the six week show, she never hesitated to take a stand about anything, and even got into a furious argument with the show's host Karan Johar.
In a recent interview, Divya Agarwal was asked if she would behave the same way with host Salman Khan if given the chance to participate in Bigg Boss 15.
Divya replied, "I know one thing for sure that Salman Khan has crazy pointers about everybody and he has a very different point of view about things. He would think from every angle and I am always scared of those people who would control my mental balance and just make me doubt myself."
She added that she wouldn't restrain herself but would be 'calmer'.
"The only behaviour change would be I won’t be that mean. Jitna tareeke se main samjha sakti hoon (I would explain the best I can) because when I saw my clips, I was just like, ‘Oh my God, I am just at it and I am screaming.’"Divya Agarwal
Talking about her interactions with Karan Johar, Divya said, "I was quite offended because it was the first Weekend Ka Vaar. Somebody from the outside is coming and talking to you, clearing out things, showing you the game in a very subtle manner so that you try and understand what’s going on outside.”
Divya Agarwal's shared her winning moment on Instagram, and wrote, “I am extremely elated and honoured with all the love that has been pouring since the last two days. I’m earnestly grateful and so humbled by the recognition I have received throughout my BB OTT journey."
Divya Agarwal is no stranger to reality shows. She was a runner up in Splitsvila 10 and emerged as the winner of MTV's Ace of Space. She hosted Voot's Voot Night Live with RJ Anmol. In 2020, Divya and Varun Soon co-hosted the Ace of Space spin-off MTV Ace the Quarantine. The first Bigg Boss OTT winner also made her debut as an actor in Ragini MMS: Returns.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.