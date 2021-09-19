Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT, Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh
Divya Agarwal is the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT
The 6-week-long reality OTT show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar has come to an end with Divya Agarwal being judged the winner. The housemate who battled all the challenges and tasks inside the Bigg Boss house took home the Bigg Boss OTT trophy and a prize of Rs 25 lakh.
Divya Agarwal is not new to the reality showbiz. She was a runner-up in MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of MTV's Ace of Space 1. Her boyfriend is reportedly Varun Sood, a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
The first Bigg Boss OTT winner had also made her debut as an actor in the second season of Ragini MMS: Returns besides appearing in numerous music videos. Divya has also hosted a few shows including Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace the Quarantine.
The original Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan is expected to start on Colors TV next month.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.