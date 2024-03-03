Diljit Dosanjh Sings for Kareena Kapoor at Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Bash

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana also had a memorable moment grooving to "Lover" during the three-day bash.

The second day of the pre-wedding festivities saw some of the most popular faces from Bollywood perform and create history.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan lit the stage on fire as well when they grooved to the beats of 'Naatu Naatu' during the grand celebration.

The celebrations will last till 3 March.