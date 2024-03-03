Pics: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Attend Anant Ambani's Grand Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations will last till 3 March. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Katrina Kaif are in attendance. Pop sensation Rihanna also performed on day 1 in Jamnagar.

However, the second day was marked by performances by Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. While young actors like Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the stage as well. All of Bollywood seemed to perform at the pre-wedding festivities.

Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - many celebrities graced the event.